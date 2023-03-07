CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing charges after a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in West Ashley, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Dyvonte Collins, of Charleston, was arrested Monday by CPD and U.S. Marshals with help from the Goose Creek Police Department.

Collins is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police on March 2 responded to The Jaunt apartments on Carriage Lane following reports of the shooting.

Officers found a man, identified as Adan Obed Aguilar-Suarez (32), suffering from a gunshot wound. He was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

Collins is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

An investigation is in progress.