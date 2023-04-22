HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man is in custody following a March 26 shooting on Highway 162.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Tryell Woods was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force on Friday on two counts of attempted murder.

On March 26, CCSO deputies responded to a location off Highway 162 around 3:30 p.m. where they found a man at the scene of a crash suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation and surveillance video recovered from the scene revealed the vehicles had been involved in a gunfight.

Reports say Woods was struck by a bullet, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into an un-involved vehicle.

Neither of Woods’ intended victims – one being a juvenile – was shot.

Woods was arrested Friday and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.