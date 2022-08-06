BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Authorities arrived at Vista View Apartments on Haigler Boulevard, just before midnight on July 29 following a shooting report.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a man who reported he had been shot at by an unknown subject.

He told police he witnessed an argument that turned physical between a man and woman. When the witness intervened, the man attempted to hit him and fired a single bullet.

The man was not injured.

The woman involved in the argument received a gunshot wound to the leg and went to the hospital for treatment before BCSO’s arrival.

Through an investigation, the subject was identified as James Leonard Williams of Hilton Head Island.

Deputies arrested Williams on Wednesday on several charges.