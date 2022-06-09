NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man arrested Wednesday is accused of attempting to rob a gas station in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police on Wednesday morning responded to a Sonoco gas station located on the 4000 block of Dorchester Road.

The store clerk met with officers and told them that she closed the lobby in the store at 2 a.m. for maintenance and she would not let anyone in at that time, according to a report.

A man, identified as Joseph Jefferson, tried to enter the store but was told by the clerk that he could not go inside as the lobby was closed.

Jefferson allegedly pushed the clerk from between the door opening and entered the store.

The clerk thought she was about to get robbed after Jefferson told her to “come back in so I can rob you.” She then called the police.

The report states that Jefferson “did not appear to take anything” before he left, and walked down Dorchester Road.

Jefferson was eventually located and apprehended by police. He was charged with strong-arm robbery.