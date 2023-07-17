NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have made an arrest after a man was found dead in a ditch on the evening of July 9.

According to North Charleston Police Department, Datez Brown (30) has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Charleston’s Glynn Terrace neighborhood.

On July 9, officers responded to an anonymous call regarding a death along a path near Napoleon Drive.

Officers found a male victim in a ditch, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Brown was identified as a suspect during the homicide investigation.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brown is being held at the Charleston County Jail.