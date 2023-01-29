BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting a Sangaree man to death five years ago, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson.

Maurice Durell Wigfall was convicted after a Berkeley County jury found that he murdered Steven Hutchins along with another co-defendant.

Court testimony showed that around 7 a.m. on October 31, 2017, Wigfall and the co-defendant opened fire on a Sangaree home using two assault rifles. The shooting was determined to be in retaliation following an earlier incident in which a gun was stolen from the co-defendant.

“The victim was not involved with the earlier incident and was killed as he was preparing for work,” a release states.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene of the shooting. Investigators found over two dozen bullet holes and recovered thirteen cartridge cases from the scene. The co-defendant was further implicated in the crime after the firearms used in the shooting were turned over to authorities.

“Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies worked tirelessly to see this matter through to the end,” said Assistant Solicitor Benjamin Dennis. “We appreciate the support of Steven Hutchins family, the Sangaree, and Mt. Pleasant communities in helping the State locate witnesses, track down leads, and present a full picture of the facts.”

Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years for murder and 5 years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Wigfall was already found guilty of criminal domestic violence, possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute.