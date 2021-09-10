Man convicted of 2017 armed robbery after police used phone-tracking app to catch him

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Friday announced the conviction of a 38-year-old man in connection to a 2017 armed robbery on Queen Street.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, David Crockett Robinson was found guilty of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following a three-day jury trial. He was sentenced to 27 years behind bars.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 7, 2017, a 26-year-old woman was walking down Queen Street when Robinson approached her. The release says that Robinson told the victim not to scream and stuck a gun in her side, and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him her belongings.

Robinson fled, and Charleston Police Department (CPD) officers responded shortly after. The victim suggested they track her phone, which Robinson stole, and officers were able to locate him.

When officers approached the car that they tracked the phone to, Robinson fled, but kept the phone on him. He was later found and taken into custody. The car that he was in had several of the victim’s possessions inside, according to the release.

Robinson has a history of offenses including burglary and weapons charges, among others.