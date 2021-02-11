Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Police Department officials said a man died following an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. to the 300 block of College Avenue to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, there was a struggle between the officers and a man. Police said the man pulled out a gun and the officers defended themselves.

The man was shot, according to the police department. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

The man died from his injuries, police said.

No officers were injured.

South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement responded to the scene and will continue to investigate.