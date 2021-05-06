Man found not guilty of 2016 Beaufort County killing

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A jury has found a South Carolina man not guilty of murder in a 2015 Beaufort County killing.

Defense attorney Carl B. Grant says it was the third time prosecutors brought Ishmael Rivers to trial.

Grant says the first time a judge stopped the trial because there wasn’t enough minorities in the jury pool and the second time jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

The 22-year-old Rivers was charged with killing 61-year-old Benjamin Campbell in Burton in 2016. Prosecutors say the killing happened during a drug deal.

Grant says the prosecution didn’t prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt and didn’t present to the jury a weapon used to kill Campbell.