NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect is facing burglary and more charges following a domestic dispute over house keys at a North Charleston residence.

According to a report obtained by News 2, police were flagged to a residence by Jerome Pear (28) who told authorities he was stabbed.

Officers had previously responded to the same residence after reports of a verbal argument between Pear and another woman about house keys.

Pear stated to police that needed to get his belongings and leave the home, however, the woman (later identified as the victim) said he did not have any belongings inside and refused to allow him entry.

She also told police that Pear took house keys from the residence, the report read.

In this instance, Pear entered the home through the back door, with stolen keys, before being told to leave by the victim and then trying to hit her with a flower pot.

The victim stated that he missed and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Police arrested Pear after they determined unwanted entry into the home and the victim feeling that she had to defend herself, NCPD said.

Pear was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence.