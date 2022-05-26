NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to “off” a police officer while being booked into jail.

Derrick Felder, 47, was in the front yard of a Gaynor Avenue residence when police found him yelling obscenities and banging on the windows of the home.

Police were told by Felder that he felt disrespected by the resident of the home.

The resident told police that Felder’s outbursts were a continuing issue and wanted to place him on a trespassing notice, according to a report.

Felder started to shout obscenities again, ignoring several warnings by officers, before being put into custody. He was initially arrested for breach of peace and taken to Charleston County Detention Center.

While being put in a holding cell, Felder said to an officer “when I get out, I will off you.”

Police said he then made his hand into the shape of a gun and mimicked like he was shooting the officer.

Felder incurred an additional charge of threatening the life of a public official.