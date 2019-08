MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who broke into a motor vehicle last month.

According to Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Deon Antonio Rambert is wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle on July 19th outside Orangetheory Fitness.

Anyone with information about Rambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Scott at 843-856-7843 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.