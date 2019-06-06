Man wanted for questioning regarding shooting at Atlantic Palms Apartments

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are seeking an individual for questioning in the May 14th shooting at the Atlantic Palms Apartments.

At the time, a resident told officers that two to four men tried to rob him while forcing their way into the residence.

The victim told officers he fired his own gun at them in self-defense.

One victim with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Trident Hospital.

Trenton Dontrell Brown, 23, is wanted for questioning in this case. He is described as a black male, 6’10” in height and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.