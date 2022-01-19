Man with Charleston ties identified as suspect in fatal stabbing of UCLA student

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WCBD) – A man with a long criminal history in the Lowcountrywas arrested Wednesday after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) identified him as the suspect in the murder of a UCLA student.

Shawn Laval Smith (31) is accused of stabbing an employee of a Los Angeles furniture store on January 13. The victim, Brianna Kupfer (24) died of her injuries.

LAPD officers said that there was no known connection between Smith and Kupfer; the killing is being investigated as a random act of violence.

He was arrested Wednesday by the Pasadena Police Department, according to LAPD.

Prior to his time in California, Smith had many run-ins with law enforcement around the Southeast.

His earliest arrest listed in Charleston County records dates back to April of 2010. Since then, he was booked in to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center over 10 times. He also was arrested multiple times in Charlotte between 2016 and 2018, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.