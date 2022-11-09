ST GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence in St. George on Aug. 29 in reference to reports of a sexual assault. A juvenile between the age of 14 and 16 reported that they were sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between Nov. 2019 and May 2022.

On Oct. 26, warrants were obtained for the arrest of 25-year-old Barry Segura. Segura turned himself in on Nov. 7 and was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.