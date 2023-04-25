MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a man’s body was discovered in a wooded area of Moncks Corner Sunday.

Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Authorities responded to the 500 block of Vantage Lane to locate a deceased male in the area. The victim was identified as Vondrico Miller, 29, by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Search warrants were executed in Foxbank Plantation and Black Tom Road which subsequently led to Vasconcellos’ arrest.

Vasconcellos is currenty held at Hill-Finklea Detention Center.