Monday’s Most Wanted: Authorities investigate N. Charleston shooting

In tonight’s Monday’s Most Wanted, authorities in North Charleston need your help in searching for information on a shooting incident.

Just before 10 o’clock this morning, officers responded to Bonaparte Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but did not cooperate with officers.

Witnesses say the man was in an altercation with another man before the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call police or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.