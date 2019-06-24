Monday’s Most Wanted: Authorities searching for a suspect following Motel 6 homicide incident

Authorities in North Charleston are asking for help to locate a wanted suspect.

Police tell us that they found a man shot on Ashley Phosphate at a Motel 6 just before 5 o’clock on Sunday evening.

Medics took the person to the hospital where he later died.

We are told that person is 26-year-old Timothy Brock, who you might recall was wanted in connection to breaking into cars.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the police, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

