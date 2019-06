In tonight’s Monday’s Most Wanted, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for stolen blank checks that have been used within the last few weeks.

The police do not know how many suspects are involved, but the video of the potential suspect or suspects has emerged and you can see those images on your screen.

The total amount of money used from the checks is up to $29,000.

If you have information call the police or call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.