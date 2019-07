CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are asking for your help to locate two wanted suspects.

Kayron Birch and Donald Smalls are wanted for a warrant on Trafficking heroin, Trafficking cocaine, and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

If you see these men, call the police or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-11-11.