Moorer appeal for obstruction of justice denied

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WCBD) – An obstruction of justice appeal denied for Sidney Moorer.

Moorer is currently serving 30 years on kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

The state court of appeals says that Moorer is guilty, based on what it calls “substantial circumstances evidence” that was provided by the state.

Documents show Moorer changed his story about when he last spoke with Elvis before she disappeared. A jury found him guilty back in September.

Elvis is presumed dead, though her body has never been found.