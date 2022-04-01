CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A mother is facing neglect charges after her 2-year-old child was found wandering alone around the Citadel Mall parking lot.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a witness spotted the toddler outside the MUSC facility, picked the child up, and called the police.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 2:00 p.m. and arrested 40-year-old Gillion Parchment.

Parchment told police that she had left the toddler in the car while she went inside Target. When she returned to the vehicle, the child was gone.

Parchment is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.