MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dawson Caldwell, businessman and president of a Mount Pleasant technology firm, is charged with trafficking a minor for sex.

Official reports say that the incidents allegedly happened between December 2020 and May 2021 in the area of Jasper and Beaufort counties.

Caldwell’s charges are sealed, and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Caldwell is currently held in the Charleston County Detention Center.