Mount Pleasant chiropractor pleads guilty to felony healthcare fraud

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant resident who owns a chiropractic clinic in Richland County recently pled guilty to felony healthcare fraud, according to Acting US Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart.

Joseph Barton (47), owner of Midlands Physical Medicine LLC, fraudulently billed Medicare for $194,000 between June 2016 and February of 2017.

During that time, a physician’s assistant at Midlands Physical Medicine was “beneficiaries an auricular electrical nerve stimulation device not covered by Medicare, in place of an implantable stimulator device, to provide relief from pain and/or headaches.”

However, Barton was submitting claims to Medicare Part B “for implantable neuro-stimulator pulse generators that beneficiaries did not receive,” and claimed a doctor that no longer worked for the practice was performing the procedure.

Barton will be sentenced at a later date. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

In 2018, Barton was accused by a former employee of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment as well as pressuring her to convert to Scientology.