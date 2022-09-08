COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A Mount Pleasant man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for committing sex crimes against minors across the Tri-County, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office (SCAG) announced Wednesday.

Edward Leroy Allen III pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Sexual Exploitation of Minor in both Charleston and Dorchester counties.

In December 2019, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Allen after receiving a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the SCAG, law enforcement found more than one thousand images of child sexual abuse material on Allen’s cell phone and hundreds of images where he “appeared to be sexually assaulting two different teen boys.”

Allen will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.