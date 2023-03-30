MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) made an arrest connected to an attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

30-year-old Dylan Clack, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was arrested Monday.

Clack is accused of soliciting and sending explicit images to an individual he thought was a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. A release stated he also encouraged the person to produce child sexual abuse material.

He faces one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation, and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18.

If he is convicted, he could spend up to 40 years in prison. He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Clack was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children investigators at MPPD, with U.S. Marshals assisting in the investigation.