MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching for a man wanted for criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to MPPD, Jason Crowe (41) is wanted for an incident that happened in November of 2021.

Crowe is a white man with brown hair, standing about 5’11” and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Harper at 843-856-3027 or Aharper@tompsc.com.