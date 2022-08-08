MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MMPD) has arrested two men in separate cases connected to the criminal solicitation of minors.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, Christopher Hulsey (31) and Joel Hutcheson (36) were both arrested August 2.

Husley is accused of soliciting and sending explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor. He is being charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 40 years in prison. He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

Hutcheson is accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor and is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 30 years in prison. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and later released on a $75,000 bond.

The arrests were made by Internet Crimes Against Children investigators at the Mount Pleasant Police Department, with U.S. Marshals and the Tuscaloosa Police Department assisting in the investigation.