MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man caught shoplifting from a Towne Centre store on Wednesday led officers to stolen car, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).

Officers responded to Buckle shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after an employee reported a man walked out of the store with merchandise he had not paid for.

The employee provided a description of the suspect, and officers located him getting into a car in a nearby parking lot. When the suspect saw the officers, he reportedly left the scene but was quickly located.

Officers found the stolen item in the car and also discovered that the car was stolen.

The suspect — identified as Najee Dupree Roberts (32) was charged with shoplifting and receiving stolen goods > $2,000.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on an $8,000 bond.