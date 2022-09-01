MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of mail and packages stolen from a Mount Pleasant apartment complex.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers pulled over a vehicle on Rifle Range Road after it was reported to have a stolen license plate.

An incident report states that as officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and conducted a search. During the search, officers recovered 3.8 grams of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams of marijuana, and several packages and check-filled envelopes belonging to residents of Avana Apartment Complex on Wando Park Blvd.

There were two children in the car’s backseat at the time of the traffic stop.

The driver, Haylee Wilkerson, told police that the passenger, Brandon Pavlick, gave her directions to the apartment complex where he went into the main office and returned to the vehicle with packages.

A Mount Pleasant officer went to the Avana Leasing office where he found the mail room unsecured and returned the stolen packages. The stolen checks, totaling $1,256, were returned to the victim.

Wilkerson was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines, Possessing Stolen Goods, Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, and Financial Transaction Card Theft. Pavlick was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.