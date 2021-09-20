22-year-old arrested after Monday morning police chase ending in downtown Charleston, NCPD reports

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 20 | 9:57 A.M. – A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a police pursuit that happened early Monday morning in the North Charleston area, ending in downtown Charleston.

According to NCPD, officers received a report around 5:24 A.M. concerning a vehicle being stolen at gunpoint at the intersection of Tulane Road and Hayden Glen Drive, just off Otranto Road.

The stolen vehicle was spotted on Ashley Phosphate Road near Northwoods Mall, and officers initiated a traffic stop where the driver failed to yield and a chase began.

Authorities report that the chase traveled on I-26 Eastbound onto Dorchester Road, Rivers Avenue, then on King Street Extention.

After crashing into a light pole on Meeting Street, the suspect attempted to flee from the vehicle but was captured by Charleston County deputies and NCPD.

Mobley has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving under suspension.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of an incident in Downtown Charleston.

Meeting St. has reopened near Wragg Square as officials were on the scene of a reported crash early Monday morning.

News 2 crews reported one vehicle on the sidewalk being taken away by a tow truck. K-9 unites arrived in the area shortly after, but details remain limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.