Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to Monday-night shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Monday-night shooting in West Ashley that left one person injured.

According to CCSO, the shooting happened on East Estates Boulevard.

Law enforcement stopped a vehicle on I-526 and discovered a passenger with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital. The victim’s current condition is unknown, according to CCSO.

CCSO said that the Charleston Police Department is assisting with the incident, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 843-743-7200.