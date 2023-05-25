CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ty’Qwane Dix pled guilty to using an interstate commerce facility to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

Between August 2020 and January 2021, Dix presented himself as a 19-year-old online and lured a 12-year-old Virginia girl to send him explicit videos and photos of herself through Snapchat.

If the minor did not comply with Dix’s requests, he threatened to send the videos and photos to other individuals.

Dix was sentenced to 151 months in prison after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of court-ordered supervision.