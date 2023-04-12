CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man on multiple charges Monday after he’s accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

Keith Mitchell Prince, 45, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An affidavit states that on Monday afternoon, just after 4:30 p.m., a witness reported hearing someone yelling to call authorities before walking into the victim’s bedroom and seeing Prince physically restraining his girlfriend on a bed and threatening to kill her wielding a hatchet.

“During the investigation, the victim advised that the defendant prevented her from leaving the bedroom and threatening to harm her while holding a hatchet.,” CCSO said.

The hatchet was found in the bedroom and recovered.

Prince is currently held on a $225,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.