NCPD: 1 dead in early morning shooting outside Dorchester Road gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road around 4:24 a.m. after a reported shooting that happened near an area business.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead after bystanders, officers and medics attempted lifesaving measures.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

