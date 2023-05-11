DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An arrest was announced and a victim was identified Thursday following a deadly shooting off Windsor Hill Boulevard earlier this month.

The North Charleston Police Department charged 19-year-old Sean Lavelle Jr. with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Richard A. Owen, IV, was shot at an apartment complex, The Harrison, on the night of May 7, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Owen was taken to Trident Regional Medical Center where he died.

“The body was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina to undergo an autopsy, which was conducted on May 10, 2023,” said Coroner Brouthers.

North Charleston detective and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Lavelle Jr. is currently held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.