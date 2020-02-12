NCPD: 2 people shot near Alston Ave and Midland Park Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a shooting that sent two victims to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to NCPD, two victims walked into Roper Express Care on Rivers Ave around 2:30 p.m.

One victim was hit in the upper torso, and the other was hit in the leg.

Both victims were taken to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims said that they were walking near Alston Ave and Midland Park Ave when they were shot.

NCPD reported that both victims were males from Ladson: one was 18 years old and one was 19 years old.