NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were arrested Monday morning for breaking into vehicles, police say.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Orangeburg Street just before 1 a.m. Monday following a report of several men breaking into vehicles.

The victim told officers he was told that someone was outside his front door. He then saw on his Ring doorbell camera several suspects entering his vehicle, according to a tweet from NCPD.

The victim then went outside and chased the men toward nearby railroad tracks. The suspects ran into a wooded area.

One suspect was detained on Bexley Street. The other two suspects were detained near the Maxway on Rivers Avenue.

Two were identified as Donte White, 19, and Dakota Brown, 18. The third suspect was a juvenile who was released to his father.

White and Brown are currently being held on $465 bonds each at the Al Cannon Detention Center.