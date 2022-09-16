NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police arrested a suspect Friday morning accused of an assault that left a man unconscious.

According to a police report, the assault happened on September 9 at Chill N Grill along Ashley Phosphate Road just before 10:40 p.m.

A responding officer was met by a large crowd outside the restaurant directing him to a man who was leaning against a wall semi-conscious and bleeding from his mouth and back of his head.

Multiple witnesses told the officer that the victim used a derogatory word toward the suspect’s wife prior to the altercation.

The assailant, identified as Gary Saulters (45), then punched the man in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious, the report read.

Saulters and his wife then left the scene and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital.

The victim’s wife was able to identify Saulters and also reported threats received by him to authorities.

Saulters was charged with second-degree assault and battery.