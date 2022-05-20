NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man is facing burglary charges after he was seen on camera stealing items from an apartment unit.

A police report obtained by News 2 says that a resident was moving out of his apartment when he noticed his safe was missing. He also received a bank notification that his debit and credit cards had fraudulent charges a short while before.

The resident’s neighbor advised that he had a camera on his door and, on video, another man was seen near his apartment.

The same man, identified as William Wheat (36), sometime later, was seen on video pulling a dolly carrying a safe into an elevator, the report read.

“No forced entry was observed to the apartment; the apartment complex only has electronic locks,” NCPD said.

Ths suspect likely had a master key to enter the apartment, police said.

Wheat was charged with second-degree burglary.