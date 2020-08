NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly altercation that occurred near a bus stop.

The coroner identified the victim as 38-year-old Trevell Johnson who died at the scene of the altercation.

All that is known right now, is that the altercation happened at the bus stop near the corner of Rivers Ave. and Cosgrove Ave.

The police are still investigating and we will continue to update the story as it develops.