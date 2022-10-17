NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday.

According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot.

Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father had been shot.

Police spotted shell casings in multiple locations in the home and a man on the sofa bleeding from “several locations” on his body, the report stated.

Officers, fire, and EMS units attempted life-saving measures on the man before pronouncing him dead.

No arrests have been announced and an investigation is in progress.