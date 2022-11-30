NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to NCPD, officers responded to Atkins Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. for a possible burglary/car break in.

Upon arrival, officers found a man “who had a wound consistent with a gunshot.” He died on scene.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Herman Reed (61) of North Charleston.

NCPD did not say whether a suspect has been identified.