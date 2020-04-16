NCPD investigating possible accidental shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was dispatched to the 2600 block of Martha Drive around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting.

Officers on scene discovered that the victim, a 28 year-old male, had been shot in the leg by his brother.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the brothers were “mishandling a firearm when the victim was accidentally shot.”

NCPD reports that as of now, no charges have been filed. They note that the investigation is ongoing and subject to change.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.