NCPD investigating reported shooting on Bonaparte Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in North Charleston.

According to Spencer Pryor with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the 4100 block of Bonaparte Drive in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Pryor said the victim was uncooperative with police and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said an altercation occurred between two subjects prior to a gunshot being heard.

An investigation is ongoing.