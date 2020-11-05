NCPD investigating shooting on Otranto Road, several apartments struck by gunfire

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting on Otranto Road.

According to a release, NCPD was notified of shots fired around the 2600 block of Otranto Road around 7:36 p.m.

On scene, NCPD found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, several apartments in the same area were struck by gunfire. NCPD says that there is not enough information at this time to determine whether the incidents are connected.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES