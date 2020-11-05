NCPD investigating shooting on Otranto Road, several apartments struck by gunfire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting on Otranto Road.

According to a release, NCPD was notified of shots fired around the 2600 block of Otranto Road around 7:36 p.m.

On scene, NCPD found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, several apartments in the same area were struck by gunfire. NCPD says that there is not enough information at this time to determine whether the incidents are connected.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

