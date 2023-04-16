NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at apartment complexes over the last several nights.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers have responded to several reports of vehicle break-ins at apartments in the Windsor Hill, Ingleside, and Wescott areas.

“All of these were done via forced entry – possibly a window punch,” NCPD said.

Police believe the suspects are in a vehicle and act between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

NCPD has increased patrols in the area as the investigation continues.

The police are asking the public to email videos or tips to NCPDcrimetip@northcharleston.org.