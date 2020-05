CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced on Thursday night that they are investigating a Thursday morning homicide.

According to NCPD, officers were called to apartments on the 7500 block of Plantation Road around 10:49 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim with “visible injury” dead “inside one of the units.”

No further details have been released.