NCPD: Boy shot dead Tuesday night at North Charleston apartment complex

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say that a juvenile was killed in a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in North Charleston.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the area of Pine Forest Drive after a shooting reported around 9:21 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the pool behind a laundry building. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity and age have not yet been released and no arrests have been announced.

This is developing with updates to come as News 2 receives new information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES