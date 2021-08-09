CCSD: Kaleidoscope employee charged with attempted murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nadiiah Abdussalaam, 25, is charged with attempted murder after firing gunshots at another afterschool program employee following a physical altercation.

Abdussalaam is a part-time afterschool program employee with Kaleidoscope and was assigned at A.C. Corcoran Elementary – she is currently on administrative leave according to Charleston County School District.

According to an incident report from NCPD, officers were dispatched to Chicora Avenue in response to an assault that involved a firearm. Officers were met with a female victim who was just in a physical altercation with Abdussalaam on the roadway near Chicora Avenue and Norwood Street.

Abdussalaam then retrieved a handgun from her friend’s car that was parked near on-location and fired two shots at the victim who was returning to her home, and fled the scene in a gold-colored Chrysler Sebring.

NCPD officers found the vehicle at Spruill and Riverview Avenues, initiated a traffic stop, and found the handgun in the vehicle’s glove box.

The driver said that Abdussalaam wanted to meet and talk with the victim before the altercation ensued.

Two discharged rounds were found on Norwood Street, and the victim identified Abdussalaam as the suspect.

Abdussalaam was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and is out on a $110,000 bond. – she was also taken to Trident Centre Pointe by Charleston County EMS after complaining of injuries.

The handgun and two fired rounds in the roadway were submitted into evidence.

